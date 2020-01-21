LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers player Enrique Hernández appeared to have had his Twitter page compromised Tuesday before the page was seemingly temporarily deleted.
Fans took to twitter telling the second baseman his account had been hacked and advising him to change his password.
Did @kikehndez get hacked?
— Puerto Ricoo (@FGBX_Kari) January 22, 2020
Change your password @kikehndez
— Brian Greene (@MatVerde) January 22, 2020
One user posted a screenshot of what appears to be Hernández’s official account recently tweeting, “Hi, we’re OurMine group. We are here for 2 things: 1)Announce that we are back 2)Show people that everything is hackable.”
Umm you alright? @kikehndez pic.twitter.com/y62OLENJtW
— antonio ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@tonygstlm) January 22, 2020
Hernández did not immediately confirm that he had in fact been hacked on any of his other social platforms.
His Twitter page was active again as of 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear why the page was temporarily deactivated.