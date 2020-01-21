Dodgers' Enrique Hernández's Twitter Temporarily Vanishes After Apparently Being Hacked Fans took to twitter telling the second baseman his account had been hacked and advising him to change his password.

LA Council Passes Resolution Demanding MLB Award 2017, 2018 World Series Titles To Dodgers Following Astros Cheating ScandalLast week, Alex Cora resigned as manager of the Boston Red Sox due to being heavily involved in the sign-stealing scheme while a bench coach in 2017 with the Astros. Cora managed the Red Sox in 2018, when they also defeated the Dodgers in the World Series.