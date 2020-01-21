(CBS Local)– Candace Cameron Bure has been in the spotlight since she got the part of D.J. Tanner on “Full House” as a 10-year-old.

Bure has done a lot since then, but one of the things she enjoys the most is writing books for kids. The actor has a new children’s book called “Grow, Candace, Grow about a girl that convinces her teacher to allow the class to plant a garden. While Bure is a New York Times Bestseller, she always wanted to tap into this genre of books.

“The children’s books have always been a dream of mine,” said Bure in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “This is the second in the series. I’ve written several books, but there’s nothing I’m more passionate about than the children’s books. It was my favorite thing to do with my kids when they were young. They’re all old and out of the house now. I absolutely love reading to children. This was fun, little Candace is more like my daughter Natasha. She has a spunky personality and walks to the beat of her own drum.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

Bure started acting at 5 years old and knew she wanted to make entertainment a career when she was 15 years old. A lot has changed in television and in Bure’s life since “Full House” was first on the air in the late 1980s.

“I knew I wanted to continue acting and eventually direct and produce and I’ve now done all these things,” said Bure. “I grew up in LA and knew this was something you could do. Full House when it first started was not loved by the critics. After our first season, America really embraced this family that was so loving and there was always a lesson to be learned. They weren’t a traditional family and so many families could relate. A couple years in, we all knew it was a huge success. I’m very grateful that it was as successful as its been.”