EAST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – An hours-long standoff came to a wild end in East Hollywood late Sunday night after a man allegedly set an apartment building on fire and then jumped out to escape the flames.
The incident first began at around 8:45 p.m. when Los Angeles police responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment building in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Avenue.
Officers responded to find a man, wanted for a possible assault, barricaded inside. The building, along with several others nearby, was evacuated.
The suspect then began to set things on fire, which prompted L.A. Fire Department crews to be called to the scene.
A little after 11 p.m., Sky2 captured footage of the man being forced to jump out of the building due to heavy flames exploding from the windows.
LAFD crews extinguished the blaze, but not before it destroyed a ground-floor unit. No other apartments were damaged and no one else was hurt.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. He was treated and released into police custody.
His name, the charges he faces and the exact circumstances surrounding the fire were not confirmed.