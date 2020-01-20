Comments
FAIRFAX (CBSLA) – A man died following a shootout in Fairfax early Monday morning.
At around 2:10 a.m., shots were fired in the 700 block of North Fairfax Avenue following a dispute involving the victim and two other men.
One of those men then drove the victim to the hospital, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds, Los Angeles police said.
The man who drove the victim to the hospital was detained, along with a third man. Police are investigating whether the shooting possibly stemmed from a robbery or a drug deal gone bad.
The exact circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. No names were released.