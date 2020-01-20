Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a driver who fled after hitting and killing a bicyclist in the Arleta neighborhood Sunday night.
A man in his late 30s was struck by a Mercedes sedan while biking on Branford Street, west of Arleta Avenue, at approximately 7 p.m., Los Angeles police report.
The bicyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died. He was not identified.
The bicyclist was struck while cross Branford Street, police said.
Investigators did not immediately disclose if there was any surveillance video of the collision.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with suspect information should call detectives at 818-644-8022.