Comments
SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – Two people were injured and dozens more displaced after a three-alarm fire ripped through a Seal Beach apartment complex in the early morning hours Monday.
SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – Two people were injured and dozens more displaced after a three-alarm fire ripped through a Seal Beach apartment complex in the early morning hours Monday.
The blaze broke out before 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Montecito Road.
Crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the second-floor of a two-story apartment building, Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief Ron Roberts said.
Two patients were rushed to local hospitals with minor burns.
Five of the 16 units in the complex were damaged, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Stephen Horner said.
At least 20 adults and 13 children were displaced, Horner said.
There is still no word on a cause.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)