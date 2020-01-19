WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Woodland does not currently have running water due to a water main that broke Sunday morning.

Kaiser Permanente says it’s because of a water-main break on Burbank Boulevard just west of De Soto Avenue, where crews have been working to fix it.

Surgeries and primary care appointments were canceled for Monday, while restrooms have been replaced by Porta-potties outside the ER.

The emergency room and urgent care remain open.

Hospital visitors and staff members say bottled water has been brought in, but a number of people told CBSLA’s Jeff Nguyen that the real problem there is the Porta-potties, especially for people who are recovering from medical procedures like Mike Gutierrez’s mom. She’s being treated there for a broken leg.

“She does have some wounds where they put the screws, where there’s dressing,” he says. “A place where there’s a Porta-potty… it’s very easy to catch something or for infections to grow… [I’m] outraged, confused as to why they’re making her use a Porta-potty.”

A number of staff members told Nguyen off-camera say they’ve been in the dark about what’s going on or what’s ahead.

While Mike Gutierrez worries for his mom — who has to be helped out of her room each time she goes to the restroom — with her broken leg.

“She could barely stand. Or put pressure on it. I can’t see how they can help her in anyway. She’s supposed to be here to get better and I think she’ll get worse,” he said.

All patients whose surgeries or appointments are canceled will be contacted directly by Kaiser Permanente. If a patient wants to check on their appointment, please go on line at kp.org, or call 1-833-KP4CARE.