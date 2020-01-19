LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach police detectives have identified and arrested a man suspected of murdering a 2-year-old boy last June.
32-year-old Charles Edward Davis Jr. was taken into custody in Inglewood Sunday and transported to the Long Beach City Jail, where he was booked on murder and assaulting a child resulting in death. Davis is currently being held on $2,000,000 bail.
During their investigation, detectives learned the suspect and the child, William Meeks III, were alone inside a parked vehicle in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue when the assault took place. When authorities arrived on scene Meeks was in the arms of a Good Samaritan who was attempting to render medical aid.
Davis is believed to be an acquaintance of the victim’s mother.
Detectives anticipate presenting their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney sometime this upcoming week.
Detectives strongly urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Long Beach Police Homicide Detectives Benjamin Vargas, Mark Mattia, and Donald Collier at (562) 570-7244.
Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.