LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms one case of measles in a person who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport in the Tom Bradley International Terminal on January 12, and, while infectious, visited a CVS pharmacy in Brentwood.

The following public places were visited by the confirmed case:

• 1/12/2020: LAX international terminal and baggage claim from 1:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• 1/13/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vincente Blvd., LA 90049, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

• 1/18/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vincente Blvd., LA 90049, 8:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Unvaccinated persons or those with unknown vaccination status who were at these sites during the dates and times at any of the above locations are at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed. Individuals who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days are no longer at risk.

People who were in the locations above around the aforementioned times should:

• Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles. People who have not had measles infection previously or received the measles immunization may not be immune and should talk with a health care provider about receiving measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization.

• Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized regardless of vaccination history.

• Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop); if symptoms develop, stay at home and call a healthcare provider immediately.

In 2019, there were 20 measles cases among Los Angeles County residents, in addition to 14 non-resident measles cases that traveled through Los Angeles County (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena as cases identified in those cities are reported by their local health departments). Most of these cases were not immunized or did not know whether they had ever been immunized.