ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Another horse has died this weekend at Santa Anita but in an off-track accident, a California Horse Racing Board spokesperson confirmed to CBS Los Angeles.
CHRB spokesperson Mike Martin confirmed the death of Tikkun Olam on Sunday, and indicated that it occurred during a training exercise.
“There was a two horse collision on the training site,” said Martin, who explained to KNX 1070 Newsradio that one horse sustained catastrophic injuries.
“Both the riders and the other horse were uninjured,” said Martin.
The death follows the deaths of Uncontainable and Harliss – two other horses over the weekend, who died on-track. Both were euthanized after breaking their right front ankles.
Sunday’s death brings the total number to 42 since December.
CBSLA has reached out to Santa Anita for comment, but has not heard back as of the time of publication.
