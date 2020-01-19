ARCADIA (CBSLA/AP) — Two horses have died in just two days at Santa Anita park, bringing the total number of deaths since December of 2019 to 41.

Uncontainable and Harliss were both euthanized after breaking their right front ankles.

Uncontainable was injured in a turf race on Saturday. The 5-year-old gelding trained by Peter Miller had three wins in 11 career starts and earnings of $24,890. Harliss was pulled up after finishing seventh among eight horses in a turf race on Friday. The 6-year-old gelding trained by Val Brinkerhoff had one win in 12 career starts and earnings of $23,026.

Of the other two deaths, one occurred on the training track and one was on turf. There have been no deaths on the main dirt surface.

Santa Anita is home to 2000 horses and is one of the largest equine training facilities in the nation. Following the deaths, the track released a statement, saying they are committed to transparency and indicate that they have a 99.99 safety rate.

Still, patrons and protesters are concerned:

“This race track kills 50 horses on average every single year,” said Heather Wilson. “Horse racing needs to end in the state of California. It needs to end in the country but it can start with California.”

Cori Spencer, a racing fan, said, “I think they need to get more serious about finding out why all of these horses had to be put down.”

Last year, 37 horses died at Santa Anita including Mongolian Groom, who sustained a fatal injury during the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in front of a national television audience.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)