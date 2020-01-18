ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Another horse has died at Santa Anita Park.
A six year old gelding was euthanized after fracturing his right front ankle in a race. It’s the 40th horse death at the Arcadia track since December 2018.
The horse, Harliss, finished seventh in a field of eight in the seventh race there Friday, and was “unsaddled nearing the clubhouse turn and vanned off,” according to Santa Anita racing information. He was euthanized under the recommendation of the attending veterinarian.
RELATED: Santa Anita Park Introduces New Tech To Keep Horses Safe In Wake Of Deaths
The death was the second among the 705 horses who have raced at Santa Anita’s winter/spring meeting, which began Dec. 28.
Golden Birthday, a 4-year-old gelding, sustained a hind pastern fracture with sesamoid involvement on New Year’s Day after possibly making contact with another horse on the turn during a race on the main track, according to an incident report from Santa Anita Park.
The first horse death of the season happened Dec. 26, before the track officially opened. Truest Reward, a 3-year-old gelding, sustained a broken left front leg while on the training track.
The California Horse Racing Board is expected to release the results of its investigation into the deaths at Santa Anita sometime this month.
The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office found no criminal wrongdoing in its investigation into the fatalities.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)