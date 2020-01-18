Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Amy Winehouse Exhibit has made its U.S. debut at the Grammy Museum in downtown LA.
“Beyond Black: The Style of Amy Winehouse” displays the late British singer’s popular outfits, never before seen handwritten lyrics, journal entries and more.
The items will be auctioned November 2021 by Julien’s Auctions following the exhibits run, with the funds going to benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which works to prevent drug and alcohol abuse by young people.
The exhibit also offers a retrospective of Winehouse’s career, her biggest influences, her most iconic fashion moments, and how she left a mark on music, fashion and pop culture.
The exhibit is open now through April 13.