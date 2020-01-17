LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of women, celebrities and politicians will rally Saturday in downtown for the Women’s March LA 2020.
A rally at 9 a.m. will kick off the march from Pershing Square to Los Angeles City Hall.
California’s first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, will speak at City Hall, where other speakers will include congresswomen Maxine Waters and Karen Bass, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, actresses Rosanna Arquette, Michelle Rodriguez, Raven Symone and singer Jordin Sparks.
Organizers say they hope to build on the momentum from the 2018 midterm elections, when a record-breaking 103 women were elected to Congress, by raising awareness about registering and educating voters and the youth and empowering women to run for office.
Similar marches are also taking place in Burbank, Santa Ana, Riverside, Hemet, Idyllwild, Yucca Valley, Coachella, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Avalon, and cities across the country.