LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters battled a major fire at a home in the unincorporated community of View Park.
The fire was first reported at the home in the 3600 block of West Mount Vernon Drive at about 3:15 a.m. Los Angeles County Fire officials say when they arrived, flames were coming from all three floors and they were forced to call for a commercial fire response in order to get more specialized equipment.
The fire has caused a partial floor collapse and parts of the roof appear to be gone. Los Angeles County Fire Battalion Chief Trey Espy said the fire was declared out by 5:30 a.m., but firefighters continue to work on putting out any hotspots.
The homeowner and his brother were not home at the time. No injuries have been reported.