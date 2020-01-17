RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The Riverside Art Museum is hosting a special preview event for the upcoming Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture and Industry.
The pop-up runs through next Wednesday and will feature nine works from Richard “Cheech” Marin’s personal collection — including pieces by Carlos Almaraz, Frank Romero and Gronk — that are being transferred to the museum.
Almaraz, who was involved with the arts and activism of Los Angeles, has been recognized for his participation in Cesar Chavez’s farm workers’ movement of the 1970s and for his role as a founding member of the Chicano art collective known as Los Four that also included Romero.
Gronk, a founding member of a multi-media arts collective based in Los Angeles, was one of the founders of the Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions (LACE) in 1977.
The free exhibition runs through next Wednesday, but will be closed on Monday in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.