ARTESIA (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed in Artesia late Thursday, and police are searching for the killer.
Deputies were called out to the 11700 block of East 166th Street, near Pioneer Boulevard, to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. At the scene, they found a man who had been shot twice.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It’s not clear if he had been shot in a business or in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center.
Detectives say there is no known suspect information and that they are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.