LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Country music stars Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini took to Twitter Thursday after a Michigan-based country music station tweeted it could not play two female singers back-to-back.
The now-deleted tweet, posted by 98 KCQ Country, that read, “We cannot play two females back to back. Not even Lady Antebellum or Little Big Town against another female. I applaud their courage,” was in response to a fan who asked if Los Angeles-based station Go Country 105 FM could be fined for playing two songs by female artists in a row.
Musgraves, 31, and Ballerini, 26, immediately responded after seeing the tweet.
And yet, they can play 18 dudes who sound exactly the same back to back. Makes total sense.
— K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) January 16, 2020
To all the ladies that bust their asses to have half the opportunities that men do, I’m really sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of conversation of equal play, there are still some companies that make their stations play by these rules. It’s unfair and it’s incredibly disappointing https://t.co/95CtnVLlHh
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 16, 2020
The pair received an outpouring of support from fans and friends, including a response by the official account for the show “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” which shared a video from a recent segment on sexism in country music.
Kacey gets it! This isn’t elementary school. Radio stations don’t need to play artists boy-girl-boy-girl and they CERTAINLY don’t need to play artists boy-boy-boy-boy-girl-boy-boy. We had a great segment on this last night: https://t.co/o8tJqoDa3e
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 16, 2020