LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Country music stars Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini took to Twitter Thursday after a Michigan-based country music station tweeted it could not play two female singers back-to-back.

The now-deleted tweet, posted by 98 KCQ Country, that read, “We cannot play two females back to back. Not even Lady Antebellum or Little Big Town against another female. I applaud their courage,” was in response to a fan who asked if Los Angeles-based station Go Country 105 FM could be fined for playing two songs by female artists in a row.

Musgraves, 31, and Ballerini, 26, immediately responded after seeing the tweet.

The pair received an outpouring of support from fans and friends, including a response by the official account for the show “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” which shared a video from a recent segment on sexism in country music.

