(CBS Local)– Hot Chelle Rae was one of the most popular bands of the 2010s and the group is hitting the road with brand new music this year.

Ryan Follesé, Nash Overstreet, and Jamie Follesé made a name for themselves with their triple platinum hit “Tonight Tonight” and the band has a new single called “I Hate LA.”

“That song sounds like it’s purely about the love/hate with Los Angeles, but really truly at the core of the song it’s about what happens if you go through a traumatic time in a relationship with somebody,” said Ryan Follesé in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It’s what happens when you hate that city because of that person. You don’t want to go that beach or that same restaurant, but then circumstances change. What if you don’t hate the city and just hate the memory of that person.”

“We are based out of LA and we work out of there and create and we love that process,” said Nash Overstreet. “Then you have to drive to his house or my house in the middle of the day and it sucks.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

The band didn’t perform or tour together for five years before they got things going again. Their 30-date tour presented by Sirius XM HITS 1 begins on March 12.

“A lot of fans were left in the dark about if it was a hiatus or if we had broken up,” said Ryan Follesé. “Nothing happened between us, we remained incredibly close friends. We missed the camaraderie and us being a nucleus and a unit. We missed the fans and missed playing live. We missed playing live together.”

“Being able to experience places together… I would take so many things for granted before,” said Jamie Follesé. “Now wherever we go, I want to look around a little bit more and take everything in. You don’t know the next time you’ll go back to any of the places we go.”

While the band will pick up fans with their new tunes for 2020, “Tonight Tonight” will always have a special place in their hearts.

“Life has changed dramatically since then,” said Ryan Follesé. “We owe everything to that song and we’re super grateful for it.”

“Tonight Tonight more than anything gives us the confidence to go into a performance and no matter what, when we play that song, people will know what it is,” said Nash Overstreet.