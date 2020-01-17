LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A program will help ex-cons stay off the streets by giving them jobs fixing up the streets just got a lift from the state Department of Transportation.
“New Roads to Second Chances,” a program from the city of Los Angeles, gives formerly incarcerated Angelenos training, support and jobs cleaning and maintaining LA streets. The endeavor is being funded with a three-year, $10 million grant from the California Department of Transportation.
In announcing the grant for the program, Mayor Eric Garcetti said it was important to create opportunities so everyone has a chance to get a job, and that it was something that could benefit the community.
“Cause if you’ve been incarcerated we know the stats, it’s a 65 percent chance that you go back,” he said. “But with a job, that number can be as low as 3 percent.”
More than 1,200 people have taken part in the program since it started in 2016, getting 90 paid working days on a Caltrans crew, plus help developing resumes and practicing for job interviews.