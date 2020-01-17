(CBS Local)- “Dynasty” was one of the most talked about shows of the 1980s and Elaine Hendrix certainly falls in the category of people obsessed with the show.

The actor best known for her role as Meredith Blake in the 1998 version of “The Parent Trap” plays Alexis Carrington in a new season of the “Dynasty” reboot on The CW. Hendrix loves playing this character because it gives her the opportunity to live in a world outside of her own.

“We just got picked up for our fourth season. I think people are obsessed with Dynasty, like I was with the original,” said Hendrix in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I’m an OG Dynasty girl. Alexis Carrington, please let me add that to the roster of iconic things I’ve gotten to do. She to me is just the ultimate. People describe it [the show] as a guilty pleasure because who in your real life is anything like this. She looks great because it is so removed from me. I’m this living Barbie doll while they sit and dress me. You get in the dress, but then are you marrying your daughter’s ex-fiancé. It’s so over the top in this delicious fun way.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

Hendrix says that her character Carrington values her children first, even if it doesn’t always look like it. The actor has knack for playing complicated, villainous roles and none were better than Meredith Blake from “The Parent Trap” with Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid. Hendrix is amazed at how people have flipped on Blake altogether.

“There is so much love for Meredith Blake now,” said Hendrix. “I don’t mind being the villain, clearly. I’m like bring it. Now it’s like, ‘we love you girl, we stan.’ “A couple of years ago when we did the 20th anniversary of it, there was this whole thing on social media of Justice For Meredith. I was like right on, it’s about time.”

“Dynasty” airs Fridays on The CW