SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for at least one suspect who stole $145,000 in cash from the van of a marijuana product distributor Wednesday night in a Santa Ana gas station parking lot.
The theft, which was caught on security video, occurred at around 7:17 p.m. at a Mobil gas station in the 1300 block of East Dyer Road.
After collecting cash from several pot dispensaries, the victim had parked his van and then walked into the gas station. A Nissan Pathfinder then pulled up and the passenger got out and smashed the victim’s side window. He then took $145,000 in cash and sped away.
The suspect was described as having medium complexion, 25 to 35 years of age, wearing a red jacket with a white hooded jacket underneath and blue gloves.
The suspect’s vehicle, a newer model white Nissan Pathfinder, had a temporary dealer plate which may have been altered, police said.
Anyone with information should call detectives at 714-245-8404.