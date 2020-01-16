Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The resistance will rise up Friday at Disneyland.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’s newest ride, “Rise of the Resistance,” opens to the public Friday. It’s said to be Disneyland’s longest-running ride at 16 minutes.
Riders will board a transport that’s captured by a First Order Star Destroyer, then rescued by a covert team of resistance fighters including Rey and BB-8, according to Disneyland.
The immersive ride uses a number of high-tech special effects, automated storm troopers and live actors.
Disneyland says guests should be aware that a virtual queue may be required at certain times before they can ride “Rise of the Resistance.”
“Rise of the Resistance” is the second ride to open at the Star Wars-themed land since its opening last summer.