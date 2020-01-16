CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Anaheim, Anaheim News, Disneyland, Disneyland News, Rise Of The Resistance, Star Wars Galaxy's Edge


ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The resistance will rise up Friday at Disneyland.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’s newest ride, “Rise of the Resistance,” opens to the public Friday. It’s said to be Disneyland’s longest-running ride at 16 minutes.

Guests flee First Order Stormtroopers onboard a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California. (credit: Matt Stroshane/Disneyland)

Riders will board a transport that’s captured by a First Order Star Destroyer, then rescued by a covert team of resistance fighters including Rey and BB-8, according to Disneyland.

The immersive ride uses a number of high-tech special effects, automated storm troopers and live actors.

Disneyland says guests should be aware that a virtual queue may be required at certain times before they can ride “Rise of the Resistance.”

“Rise of the Resistance” is the second ride to open at the Star Wars-themed land since its opening last summer.

