JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — Two Chihuahua mix puppies are getting ready to be put up for adoption Thursday after being rescued from a big hole in Jurupa Valley.
The 8-week-old dogs were found last Friday in a fenced-in area near a canal at about Pacific Avenue and 45th Street, according to the Riverside County Department of Animals Services. An officer found the dogs, but had to investigate further when they appeared to have vanished.
The dogs apparently found their way into a large hole with various tunnels, possibly left behind by a recently-uprooted tree, that had been serving as a den for rabbits or other critters.
Cal Fire/Riverside County Department firefighters also assisted in the rescue due to concerns about the hole and tunnels’ structural integrity.
After their rescue, the “very-dirty doggies” were taken to an animal shelter, bathed and examined for any injuries. The pups are now under observation and will eventually be put up for adoption.