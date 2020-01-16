LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A plane bound for Los Angeles had to return to Newark, New Jersey Wednesday night after experiencing a problem similar to the one that led to a fuel dump on several Los Angeles-area schools.
Passengers arrived at LAX safely early Thursday, about seven hours later than scheduled, after their plane experienced a mechanical issue and had to turn around.
Video taken by a passenger shows a flare coming from the engine. Wednesday’s flight appeared to also experience a possible compressor stop, the same issue experienced by a Delta flight bound for Shanghai on Tuesday that led to the dumping of fuel on several schools in Los Angeles, Cudahy and South Gate.
There were no major injuries on either flight and the decision to dump fuel is being investigated by the FAA.