



— Researchers at the University of Kansas conducting a clinical trial for a form of male birth control are looking for couples to test it out.

The birth control comes in the form of a gel, which is applied to a man’s shoulder or arm daily. Its mix of testosterone and progestin is designed to decrease sperm count.

“Weird,” one man told CBS affiliate KCTV. “Putting something on your shoulder?”

“This is a hormonal therapy,” said Dr. Ajay Nangia, a professor and vice chair of urology at The University of Kansas Health System.

Nagia said men would keep their sex drive while using the gel. When the couple is ready to have kids, the man would stop using the gel, and his sperm count should return to normal.

So far, doctors say the gel is showing great promise. None of the participating couples have gotten pregnant.

KU doctors looking for men to try male birth control

MORE: https://t.co/pCdTAiOiaE pic.twitter.com/FIssxmqa0z — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 14, 2020

Since the birth control pill was introduced in 1960, the pressure to prevent pregnancies has largely fallen on women. Researchers say the gel could change all that.

“I think it’s great. Men should be just as responsible as ladies,” said Leslie Friday, a mother of eight children.

But will women trust men to apply the gel?

“Absolutely! Absolutely!” another woman told KCTV.

KU is looking for couples who have dated each other for at least a year to take part in the clinical trial. Couples must also be open to having kids because the product still isn’t guaranteed to work.

Couples who participate will receive $4,125 compensation over a two-year period. Click here if you are interested in more information and/or in signing up.