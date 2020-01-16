LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A cold storm out of the Gulf of Alaska is expected to bring rain and snow to Southern California by Thursday evening.
A winter weather advisory for the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range, was pushed back until 7 p.m. after the storm system moved much slower than forecasters anticipated.
The advisory will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.
CBSLA’s Evelyn Taft says we can expect rainfall totals up .75 inches in the coast and valleys, and as much as 1.50 inches across foothill and mountain areas.
Affected mountain areas will likely see snow as low as 3,500 feet by late Thursday night, with accumulations ranging from 2 inches at lower elevations to 6 inches above 5,500 feet.
Expect gusty winds over the mountains and high deserts with gusts of 35 to 55 mph possible, Taft said.
There’s also the potential significant travel delays on mountain passes such as the Grapevine due to accumulating snow.
Dry conditions are expected to return Friday, although cloudy conditions could persist through Saturday, with a warmup expected later in the weekend.