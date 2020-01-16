LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Recording Academy President and Chief Executive Deborah Dugan has been placed on leave after an allegation of misconduct, just 10 days before the 62nd Grammy Awards.
In a statement to CBS, the Recording Academy said there were concerns raised including a formal allegation of misconduct by “a senior female member of the Recording Academy team.”
The board also said that it had retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations.
The statement went on to say that the action was necessary in order to restore the confidence of the Recording Academy’s membership, repair employee morale and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators.
Board Chair Harvey Mason Jr. will serve as interim President and CEO pending the conclusion of the investigation, according to the statement.