GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Fire crews were battling a three-alarm fire Thursday afternoon in Glendale.
The fire broke out at about 2:55 p.m. in an apartment building the 100 block of Carr Drive.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a call of a firefighter injured came through.
According to reports from crews on the scene, at least one firefighter fell from the second floor of the apartment building through the first floor and landed in the basement.
Sky9 was on the scene when two firefighters were taken from the fire on stretchers in unknown condition, and transported to local hospitals.
Chief Silvio Lanzas, of the Glendale Fire Department, said both firefighters sustained minor injuries and were expected to make full recoveries.
Five civilians were rescued from the building, including a small child, with minor injuries.
It was not immediately known what sparked the fire.
All eastbound lanes of Wilson Avenue at Broadway were closed as firefighters worked to put out the remaining hot spots.
This is a developing story.