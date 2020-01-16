



— The Los Angeles Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit is investigating who a 5-year-old girl, who is fighting for her life, was shot inside of a South L.A. home Wednesday evening.

Police received a call Wednesday night regarding a child suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on Woodlawn Avenue near E. 41st Place.

A Los Angeles Police Department unit escorted the ambulance with the little girl inside to USC Medical Center where she remained in very serious condition Thursday.

One neighbor who heard the shooting said she saw a woman and two older boys frantically running outside of the home.

According to investigators, the girl has three older brothers who live at the home.

“They’re children, they’re innocent,” said Estrella Galicia who is praying for the little girl who lives across the street. “They’re very loving…Usually, they just move the cars and I’ll see them there or I’ll see an older woman with her and she’s loving.”

Neighbors said the girl’s tight-knit family has never had any issues with anyone in the neighborhood and that the father runs his own landscaping business.

“We are praying for her,” said neighbor Raul Vasquez who was at home when the young girl’s father received the tragic news. “He looked so broken.”

Police Thursday had yet to determine whether the shooting was intentional, a case of negligence, or simply an accident.