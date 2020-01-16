Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl missing from Long Beach.
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl missing from Long Beach.
Mia Gianna Goforth was last seen by a family member Wednesday, Jan. 15 leaving their residence in the 2100 block of Fidler Avenue.
She was said to have walked to school and was reported to have been there all day. The last communication with Mia was by text message at approximately 3:00 p.m.
Mia was described as a white female, five-feet six-inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shirt, and black pants, and carrying a blue and white backpack.
A possible destination of hers may be Buena Park or Los Angeles.
Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711.