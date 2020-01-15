YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) – A 55-year-old Yucca Valley High School football coach who authorities say was heavily involved in the community has been charged with having a long-term sexual relationship with a 14-year-old child.
Jonathan Linn of Pioneertown was arrested Tuesday on charges of rape, lewd and lascivious acts with a child and false imprisonment, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s deputies were first notified of the allegations on Jan. 6. The ensuing investigation determined that Linn had carried on with the relationship with a child for more than a year.
Prior to his arrest, Lynn was an assistant football coach at Yucca Valley High and was also involved in community events in Pioneertown, including country western dance groups and Wild West shows, the sheriff’s department reports.
It’s unclear if the victim was a student at the school.
Detectives believe he may have more victims. Anyone with information on the case should call investigators at 760-366-4175.