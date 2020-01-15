



— A woman is suing American Airlines after she says an employee surreptitiously got her cell phone number and harassed her by sending her 100 texts during her flight.

Ashley Barno was waiting for her flight at San Diego International Airport last April when a man who said his name was Ahmad, who claimed to work for American Airlines, started texting her.

The texts from the unfamiliar number complimented her looks and told her a friendship with him could be beneficial in terms of getting good seats and free flights. The stranger also told her he was on her flight with her to Chicago in the 100 texts she received.

“I’m just like looking around, trying to figure out who was watching me,” Barno said. “It was very scary, very creepy. I felt extremely violated.”

When Barno asked how he got her number, he said she gave it to him, but later said he got it from a tag on her luggage.

Barno has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines for negligent and the employee for sexual harassment.

American Airlines released a statement that said they take the privacy and safety of their customers seriously and that the employee no longer works for them.