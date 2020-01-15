CALABASAS (CBSLA) — Posters with pro-Nazi messages and racial slurs were taped to a glass door of a condo facing a Calabasas street, prompting a hate crime investigation.
The posters were found on the top floor of a Park Sorrento condo on Calabasas Road, near Calabasas Lake. The complex faces the Calabasas Tennis and Swim Center.
Deputies called to the complex Tuesday afternoon found several posters, one of which had a swastika, a racial slur, and the statement “death to America.”
Investigators haven’t said if a suspect has been identified, but did confirm they are looking at the incident as a hate crime.
In a Facebook post, Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub said the posters have no place in the community.
“I know we all feel sick that someone can so freely put up hateful language in our community,” Weintraub said in the statement.