



Get ready Survivor fans, your favorites are coming back. Twenty legendary Sole Survivors will return to compete against each other on the 40th season of the Emmy Award-winning series Survivor. The special two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, February 12th 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst will serve hosting duties as always but this time players will be competing for a record-breaking $2 Million, the biggest prize in reality show history.

The 20th anniversary edition of the groundbreaking series, themed “Winners At War,” unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades in the biggest battle in the show’s history, as the series’ best strategists of all time fight to earn the title of Sole Survivor again.

The following are the 20 returning winners competing in Winners At War:

Adam Klein (28)

-Winner of “Millennials vs. Gen-X” (2016) Amber Mariano (40)

-Winner of “All-Stars” (2004) Ben Driebergen (36)

-Winner of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (2017) Danni Boatwright (43)

-Winner of “Guatemala” (2005) Denise Stapley (48)

-Winner of “Philippines” (2012) Ethan Zohn (45)

-Winner of “Africa” (2001) Jeremy Collins (41)

-Winner of “Second Chance” (2015) Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)

-Winner of “One World” (2012) Michele Fitzgerald (29)

-Winner of “Kaôh Rōng” (2016) Natalie Anderson (33)

-Winner of “San Juan del Sur” (2014) Nick Wilson (28)

-Winner of “David vs. Goliath” (2018) Parvati Shallow (36)

-Winner of “Fans vs. Favorites” (2008) Rob Mariano (43)

-Winner of “Redemption Island” (2011) Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)

-Winner of “Pearl Islands” (2003) & “Heroes vs. Villains” (2010) Sarah Lacina (34)

-Winner of “Game Changers” (2017) Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)

-Winner of “South Pacific” (2011) Anthony “Tony” Vlachos (45)

-Winner of “Cagayan” (2014) Tyson Apostol (39)

-Winner of “Blood vs. Water” (2013) Wendell Holland (35)

-Winner of “Ghost Island” (2018) Yul Kwon (44)

As previously announced, one week prior to the 40th season premiere of Survivor, a one-hour retrospective special, Survivor At 40: Greatest Moments And Players, will air Wednesday, February 5th at 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. This special anniversary program will revisit some of the greatest moments and memorable players in Survivor history and feature new interviews with some of your favorite castaways. Stay tuned throughout the show for a sneak peek at Survivor: Winners At War. Check your local listings for more information.