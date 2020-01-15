LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – All Los Angeles Unified School District campuses which were impacted by Tuesday’s jet fuel dump will be open Wednesday.
The district announced that the three schools which were directly hit and another 20 at which students and staff reported feeling ill effects from the fuel dump will operate normally Wednesday.
Just before noon Tuesday, Delta Flight No. 89 bound from L.A. International Airport to Shanghai was forced to turn back and make an emergency landing due to a mechanical issue.
In the process, the jet did an emergency dump of fuel in order to reach a safe landing weight. The dumped fuel landed directly on three schools, including Park Elementary Avenue School in Cudahy San Gabriel Avenue Elementary and Tweedy Elementary in South Gate. Several students and teachers got jet fuel on their clothes, face and arms.
Park Avenue Elementary took the brunt of the fuel hit, with 31 patients treated there. Six were treated at Tweedy and another six at San Gabriel, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.
No one required transport to a hospital.
LAUSD Wednesday said that all outdoor equipment was washed and air-conditioning systems were left on throughout the night to ventilate the schools.
Meanwhile, Delta Flight No. 89 was resuming its trip to Shanghai Wednesday.