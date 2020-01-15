MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — A 54-year-old man has been charged after being accused of following two teenage girls and exposing himself to two others near a Moreno Valley middle school.
The incidents happened Tuesday evening near Badger Springs Middle School.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies said two 14-year-old girls were walking home from school when they realized they were being followed by a man driving a vehicle. The girls immediately contacted law enforcement, who began searching for the man.
Deputies said that by the time they found the suspect, identified as David Klemens, they had heard from two other 14-year-old girls who said he exposed himself to them as he sat in his car just 30 minutes earlier.
Klemens was arrested and have been charged with indecent exposure and annoying a child.
The Moreno Valley Unified School District said they were thankful all four of the girls reported the man immediately, and they sent out a message to parents to talk with their children in the event a similar incident happens to them.
Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.