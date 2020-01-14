Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) – An Upland police probationary officer was arrested over the weekend on charges of sexual battery.
Pomona police took 31-year-old Joshua Duarte into custody late Saturday night, Upland police confirmed in a news release. The alleged crimes occurred while Duarte was off-duty.
Duarte was fired Saturday prior to his arrest, police said.
CBS2 has reached out to the Pomona Police Department for details regarding the charges.
Duarte bailed out of jail on Sunday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s inmate records. His first court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.