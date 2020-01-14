



— A puppy thrown more than 29 feet to the ground from a highway overpass in Tennessee Monday morning was rescued by a fast-acting police officer who just happened to be in the area at the time, authorities said.

The officer said he was parked beneath the Alcoa Highway overpass near Tyson Park in Knoxville at around 3 a.m. when he heard “a deep male voice grunting and cursing.”

The officer then heard a loud impact and a dog whining, CBS affiliate WVLT reported.

UPDATE: Reports show what an officer heard and saw when police say a puppy was thrown more than 29 feet from an overpass on Alcoa Highway. https://t.co/XGRlQDhRon — WVLT News (@wvlt) January 13, 2020

Upon investigation, the officer found a female puppy bleeding from her mouth with abrasions on her paws. The dog appeared to have a broken leg.

“Officers quickly transported her to the UT Veterinarian Medical Facility, where the staff determined that she did not appear to have life-threatening injuries,” the Knoxville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The puppy could be dead if not for the KPD officer, said Janet Testerman, CEO of the Young-Williams Animal Center.

“She will probably have some recovery and rehabilitation but the prognosis seems to be good at this point and so we’re very grateful for that,” she said.

No suspects have been named.

“If anyone has any information about this unspeakable act, they are urged to please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or the Animal Control Unit at 865-215-8640,” said KPD.