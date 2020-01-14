



— For the first time ever, a woman who was the daughter of Mexican immigrants who worked as a dishwasher and a factory worker presided over Tuesday’s Los Angeles City council meeting as president.

Councilwoman Nury Martinez, who represents the 6th Council District in the Northeast San Fernando Valley, took her place as the first Latina to take on the duties of Los Angeles City Council president at Tuesday’s meeting.

Martinez is expected to lay out a families-first agenda to focus on some of the city’s most vulnerable populations and appoint a third councilmember to serve as assistant president pro tempore.

She is only the second woman to ever be elected by her peers to serve as council president. The first and only other woman to be elected to the title of Los Angeles City Council President was Pat Russell in 1983.