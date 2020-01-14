



— Gov. Gavin Newsom toured Southern California homeless shelters Tuesday as he continues to fight to add $750 million to tackle the homelessness crisis.

The governor started his day in Riverside before visiting a board and care facility in Koreatown where he listened to the stories and concerns of residents living there.

Newsom said that homelessness has increased in California by 16.4% from this time last year, a jump of just over 151,000 people — 108,000 of whom are unsheltered. He said he and other state law makers have taken action to help across the state.

“In the next few weeks, this city and the region in and around Los Angeles, is going to receive a quarter of a billion dollars in the next few weeks,” he said. “The money is going to be distributed in real time to the city, county and what we call our COC in this area, a quarter of a billion dollars.”

In addition, Newsom said that he’s asked the legislature to fast track an additional $750 million from next year’s budget to help the homeless throughout the state by providing resources for rapid re-housing, transitional housing, supportive services and dealing with fair market rents.

Newsom believes that the high cost of housing is the root of the homelessness crisis.

“I signed an emergency order last week, and I will be going to Fresno tomorrow Oakland on Thursday, and we will be distributing 100 FEMA trailers throughout the state of California to address this crisis,” he said.

In addition to delivering trailers and providing more funding, Newsom said the state has also identified 1,330 parcels of state-owned land that can be transferred to local cities to make land available to house the homeless.

“I think all of us in state government increasingly local government are realizing our mutual responsibility,” Newsom said.