



– A 54-year-old woman was arrested after she brandished a large knife while stealing $2 million worth of jewelry from a store at the South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa over the weekend, authorities said.

Karen Yvonne Floyd was arrested Monday in the lobby of her Newport Beach apartment building, according to Costa Mesa police. The stolen jewelry and the knife used in the robbery was also recovered from her apartment, police disclosed.

The robbery occurred at around noon Saturday at a store in the large mall, which is located at 3333 Bristol St.

Floyd tried on several pieces of high-end jewelry and then requested to take them outside and see how they looked in the sunlight, according to police.

When employees told her she couldn’t do that, she began walking towards the entrance, where she was confronted by security guards. Police said she then pulled out a large knife, threatened the guards, ran out into the parking lot and drove away.

Investigators were able to identify Floyd based on the license plate of her car and witness descriptions.

She is currently being held without bail.