NORWALK (CBSLA) — It’s a new year, so people with an outstanding warrant can get a fresh start at the LA County sheriff’s 2nd warrant clearing event Wednesday at the Norwalk station.
The event allows anyone with a traffic or non-violent misdemeanor warrant to get a citation with a new court date, instead of being arrested.
Warrants for felony crimes, drug possession, theft, forgery, shoplifting, receiving stolen property, domestic violence, firearms, resisting arrest or restraining orders are not eligible to be cleared.
The warrant clearing event happens Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Norwalk Sheriff’s Station, 12335 Civic Center Drive, through the east gate facing Volunteer Avenue.
For information, call Norwalk Station Detective Sergeant Mark Wilkening at (562) 466-5413.