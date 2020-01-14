LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor and acting coach Stan Kirsch , best known for his role on the “Highlander” TV series, was found dead in an apparent suicide, according to reports Tuesday. He was 51.
Kirsch, who played Richie Ryan on the popular ’90s show, died Saturday, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said.
According to TMZ, Kirsch’s wife found him hanging in a bathroom.
In addition to his six-season stint on “Highlander”, the actor also played Lt. Ferraro on “JAG” for five seasons. He also made appearances on “Friends” and “General Hospital”.
His wife, Kristyn Green, posted about her late husband, saying, “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails — but have read or listened to every single one of them. I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you.”
A tribute to Kirsch on the “Highlander” Facebook fan page read: “Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons.”
Kirsch most recently ran an acting studio with Green in Hollywood.