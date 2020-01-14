SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County Fire Authority officials investigated an unknown substance inside a Santa Ana federal building Tuesday evening.

The Hazmat team responded to the 700 block of West Santa Ana Boulevard in regards to the substance.

It was not immediately clear how many people were exposed but nobody was showing any symptoms, according to the OCFA.

Video captured by CBSLA photographer Chris Ercoli showed the team outside of the building.

Hazmat response from OCFA at the federal building on Santa Ana blvd after four people were exposed to an unknown substance. OCFA has now entered the 3rd floor to examine the substance and the four patients have been taken to a local hospital as a precaution @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/Ic0AZo96K5

— Chris Ercoli (@CErcoliCBS2KCAL) January 15, 2020