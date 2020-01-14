CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County Fire Authority officials investigated an unknown substance inside a Santa Ana federal building Tuesday evening.

The Hazmat team responded to the  700 block of West Santa Ana Boulevard in regards to the substance.

It was not immediately clear how many people were exposed but nobody was showing any symptoms, according to the OCFA.

Video captured by CBSLA photographer Chris Ercoli showed the team outside of the building.

It was unclear if any people had been taken to hospitals.

