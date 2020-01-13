Comments
BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — New video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the frantic moments when a routine patrol turned into a violent confrontation for a pair of officers.
According to LAPD, two uniformed officers with the Hollenbeck Division’s gang enforcement detail were on patrol at about 7:10 p.m. Nov. 29 near Malabar Street and Fickett Street at about 7:10 p.m.
While on patrol, the pair attempted to make contact with a man identified as Nathan Alexander Tovar, who was on probation for narcotics violations, when he opened fire.
One officer was struck and taken to the hospital where he was expected to recover.
The officers returned fire, but did not strike Tovar who was taken into custody.
Police said a 9mm semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene.
Tovar has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer.