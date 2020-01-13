TEMECULA (CBSLA) — Officers are investigating multiple reports of razor blades being found on cars in Temecula, including blades being affixed to a vehicle’s handle.
The first incident occurred on January 9 at 11 a.m., when a deputy responded to the 41000 block of Carleton Way regarding razor blades affixed to a car door handle, the Temecula Sheriff’s Station said in a press release.
Investigators determined that the razor blades were placed in a manner likely to cause injury. No one was injured during the incident.
A day later on January 10 at 9:12 a.m., a deputy responded to the 31000 block of Daniel Way to a report of a resident locating a single razor blade found on the front of their vehicle.
It was not immediately determined why the razor was left on a vehicle but the department did not believe it was related to the prior incident.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Southwest Sheriff’s Station at (951) 696-3000. The Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to use caution when opening their vehicle doors and immediately report any incidents to the Sheriff’s Dispatch.