HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Star Trek icon Sir Patrick Stewart left his mark in Hollywood Monday as he sank his hands and feet into cement in front of Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.
“I’m still not really believing any of it,” Stewart said. “Any moment now somebody will say, `Patrick, Patrick, get up, you’re dreaming again.”‘
The 79-year-old Shakespearean actor gained widespread fame with his portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in 1987. The series spawned four films, the most recent in 2002.
In addition to his “Star Trek” success, Stewart expanded his popularity with his role as Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” film series.
The honor comes ten days before “Star Trek: Picard” makes its streaming-service debut on CBS All Access.
His return to the “Star Trek” universe begins Jan. 23 when the latest incarnation debuts. The series has already been renewed the series for a second season.
The new series will feature some cast members from “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” some of which were in attendance Monday to celebrate Stewart, including Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, and Brent Spiner.
