LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A passenger’s leg was severed Monday while trying to get out of a possibly stolen car being chased by police in Koreatown.

The chase ended with a crash into several parked cars at 8th and Berendo in Koreatown, where police have several streets blocked off due to an ongoing search for the driver.

LAPD officials say officers on patrol had spotted the car and tried to pull over the driver, who took off. The passenger apparently tried to roll out of the car during the chase and was caught and dragged for a distance.

The chase, which only lasted a few blocks, severed the passenger’s leg before ending with a crash into as many as seven parked cars, police said.

The driver abandoned the car and ran off on foot. The LAPD set up a perimeter to search for the driver.

“We want to make sure if we clear the area, we know the suspect is not there, so we’re not going to leave until the whole perimeter is searched by our K9 units,” LAPD Capt. Ahmed Zarekani said.

The passenger was taken to a hospital and is undergoing surgery.

A description of the driver was not available.